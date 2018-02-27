Michael Patrick Jann is set to direct and executive produce the CW’s Dead Inside pilot, an hourlong supernatural cop drama from writer Katie Lovejoy and producer Bill Lawrence.

In Dead Inside, penned by Lovejoy, after surviving an explosion that killed her hotshot detective big brother, an underachieving beat cop starts seeing his ghost, flipping their sibling dynamic on its head and allowing her to truly live her life for the first time, as they work together to help crime victims both living and dead, and figure out the unfinished business keeping his spirit on Earth.

Lovejoy executive produces Dead Inside with Doozer’s Lawrence and Jeff Ingold.

Jann has directed episodes of The Good Doctor and Atypical as well as the pilots for Powerless, 48 Hours Til Monday and A to Z, among others. He’s repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.