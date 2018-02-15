Michael Lombardo has optioned bestselling author Amy Bloom’s just-published White Houses novel through his Buster Productions to develop for television, with Katie Couric on board to produce with him and Emmy winner Jane Anderson (Olive Kitteridge) attached to direct.

Rex/Shutterstock

White Houses, published by Penguin Random House on February 13, 2018 to strong reviews, incorporates fictional and nonfictional elements to tell the story of the love affair between Eleanor Roosevelt and her longtime friend and companion Lorena Hickok.

Bloom will pen the adaptation of her book, envisioned as a multi-hour mini-series/limited series, with Anderson set to direct.

Bloom has been nominated for the National Book Award and the National Book Critics Circle Award. She also penned novels Lucky Us (2014), Away (2007) and Love Invents Us (1997).

Lombardo and Anderson previously worked together on the HBO miniseries Olive Kitteridge while he was the network’s president of programming. Anderson has been nominated for seven Primetime Emmys, winning three, two of them for Olive Kitteridge (outstanding writing for a limited series and outstanding limited series). The third was for The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom miniseries.

Lombardo served as president of programming at HBO for nine years before stepping down in 2016 to segue to producing through his Buster Productions. Among the projects he has in the works is Who Fears Death, a drama in development at HBOt, which he is executive producing with Game Of Thrones’ George R.R. Martin.

Last year, Imperative Entertainment acquired the rights to another book about the Eleanor Roosevelt-Lorena Hickok story, Susan Quinn’s Eleanor And Hick: The Love Affair That Shaped A First Lady, to develop as a television series to be written and directed by Shana Feste.