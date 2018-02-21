Michael Grindon is leaving as head of Worldwide Television Distribution for Legendary’s TV division after four years. He announced his departure in an email to his colleagues today. His last day is this Friday.

Grindon, an industry veteran who had spent 15 years as head of Sony Pictures Television International, was brought in by Bruce Rosenblum, then-president of Legendary Television and Digital Media, to help build and operate a global distribution infrastructure at Legendary Worldwide Distribution and hire and oversee a team to handle the sales, marketing and servicing of all Legendary TV programming worldwide. During his tenure, he shepherded international distribution of such Legendary-produced series as Colony and the upcoming The Looming Tower.

The circumstances surrounding Grindon’s exit are unclear, with some sources indicating that he has resigned and others saying that his contract was up and wasn’t renewed.

Grindon was one of the last remaining senior Legendary TV executives hired by Rosenblum, who departed in late 2016. The division now has a new head, Nick Pepper who was just hired as President of Legendary TV and Digital from the Mark Gordon Co.

Here is a copy Grindon’s farewell email, obtained by Deadline: