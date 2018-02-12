Michael Fassbender and David Sandberg are set to star in action-comedy Kung Fury, which Sandberg will direct and produce under his Laser Unicorns’ banner. David Hasselhoff is also joining the cast following his role in Sandberg’s original short film of the same name, which ran in Cannes’ Directors Fortnight in 2015 and has over 40M views worldwide.

David Katzenberg, Seth Grahame-Smith and Aaron Schmidt will produce under their KatzSmith Productions banner, following the smash 2017 IT, which grossed over $700M globally to become the biggest horror film of all time. Bloom is handling international sales and will introduce Kung Fury to buyers at the EFM in Berlin this week. Endeavor Content and CAA will handle North American rights.

A sequel to the original short, Kung Fury will shoot this summer. The story is set in 1985, the best year ever. Miami is kept safe under the watchful eye of Kung Fury, the greatest damn cop of all time. His Thundercops are the ultimate police force assembled from across history to defeat the villainous Kung Fuhrer, Adolf Hitler. After the tragic death of one of their members causes the group to disband, a mysterious villain emerges from the shadows to aid in the Fuhrer’s quest to attain the ultimate weapon. Kung Fury must travel through space and time to save his friends, defend the prestigious Miami Kung Fu Academy, and defeat evil once and for all.

Philip Westgren of B-Reel Films and Conor McCaughan will also produce. Pelle Strandberg is executive producing on behalf of Laser Unicorns.

Oscar nominee Fassbender starred in Alien: Covenant and The Snowman last year and is next up in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. He’s repped by CAA and Troika. Hasselhoff appeared in 2017’s Baywatch feature which grossed $178M worldwide. He’s repped by ICM Partners. Sandberg is represented by WME and Voyage and attorney Alan Sacks at Frankfurt Kurnit. Katzsmith is repped by WME.

In Berlin, Bloom is also also selling Yuval Adler’s The Operative and Sam Levinson’s Assassination Nation. Its upcoming slate further includes Paul Weitz’s Bel Canto starring Julianne Moore; Matthew Heineman’s A Private War starring Rosamund Pike; and Craig S. Zahler’s Dragged Across Concrete with Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn.