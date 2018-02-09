Michael Dinner (Justified) has been tapped to direct and executive produce CBS drama pilot L.A. Confidential, based on James Ellroy’s noir classic novel, from Arnon Milchan, producer of the acclaimed 1997 L.A. Confidential movie, CBS TV Studios, New Regency and Lionsgate TV.

Written by Jordan Harper, L.A. Confidential follows three homicide detectives, a female reporter and a Hollywood actress whose paths intersect as the detectives pursue a sadistic serial killer among the secrets and lies of gritty, glamorous 1950s Los Angeles. Harper executive produces with Milchan and Dinner.

CBS TV Studios co-produces with New Regency and Lionsgate Television.

Dinner served as writer-director-executive producer on Justified and most recently as director-executive producer on Phillip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams. His other credits include Sneaky Pete, The Get Down and The Blacklist. Dinner is a five-time Emmy nominee, winning for his directing work on The Wonder Years. He’s repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hansen Jacobson Teller.