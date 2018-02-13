Michael Cudlitz To Star In ABC’s Tim Doyle 1970s Family Comedy Pilot

The Walking Dead alum Michael Cudlitz is taking a comedic turn. He is set to star in ABC’s untitled single-camera comedy pilot from former Last Man Standing showrunner Tim Doyle and ABC Studios.

Written and executive produced by Doyle, the untitled comedy is set in the 1970s and revolves around an Irish-Catholic family with a working-class dad (Cudlitz), traditional mom and eight boisterous sons who navigate changes big and small during one of America’s most turbulent decades.

Cudlitz plays the dad, Mike Dwyer. He most recently played Sgt. Abraham Ford on AMC’s The Walking Dead. Before that, he starred on NBC/TNT’s Southland. Cudlitz is repped by APA, Anonymous Content and Stone Genow.