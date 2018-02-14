MGM is moving into local international television production for the first time under Mark Burnett’s leadership with the launch of Dutch non-scripted firm Concept Street. The Hollywood studio has established Concept Street with former Zodiak and Endemol execs Roy Aalderink and Peter Lubbers to produce entertainment formats in Europe.

Concept Street will produce local originals and will have access to MGM’s growing slate on non-scripted firmats including Steve Harvey’s Funderdome, renovation format Minor Renovations, music format Signed and wedding social experiment Married 10.

Aalderink and Lubbers will become co-managing directors of the firm, with an ownership stake in the company. They will work with Burnett and his team on production and Chris Ottinger, MGM’s President Worldwide Television Distribution & Acquisitions on distribution. Aalderink created, sold and produced formats including My Last Words, Save My Holiday, Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour and Ugly Ducklings was formerly CEO of Zodiak Netherlands and Strix Television Benelux. Lubber has previously worked for Endemol and Zodiak Netherlands and also spent a period as Director of Programming at local broadcaster SBS and Program Director at RTL7, where he commissioned local versions of international formats such as Dancing With The Stars, Fort Boyard and MasterChef.

“Roy and Peter possess an exceptional understanding of the Benelux market and knowledge about what resonates with audiences in the region. We look forward to breaking new ground with the Concept Street team and expanding into the Netherlands to produce the same kind of innovative formats and quality original programming with which MGM has become synonymous,” said Burnett.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to expand MGM’s IP portfolio internationally, by joining MGM’s development and distribution resources with Roy and Peter’s ability to sell and produce quality content in Benelux,” added Ottinger.

Aalderink and Lubbers stated “We are looking forward to creating and producing fresh and exciting new concepts for both linear channels and non-linear platforms, as well bringing the best MGM has to offer to our local markets. We couldn’t have wished for a better strategic partner than MGM and are very excited to be working with Mark and Chris and their teams.”