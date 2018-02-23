Arizona Sen. John McCain’s daughter, TV personality Meghan McCain, announced Friday that she would wait until Wednesday to comment, after discovering President Donald Trump lies when he blasted her father at CPAC after promising to knock it off.

“As you know, President Trump took some potshots at my father and got the crowd at CPAC to boo him,” The View panelists McCain said on-air, moments after Trump’s CPAC appearance.

She said her mother will be joining her on The View on Wednesday, at which time “both of us will be addressing this…and talk about what it’s like having this continue to happen while my father battles brain cancer.”

Trump attacked the former Vietnam War POW who has served as Arizona’s senator since 1987, during his CPAC speech Friday morning.

Talking to a hall packed with conservative supporters, Trump slapped himself on the back for his various accomplishments in office, including the repeal of Obamacare’s individual mandate. Trump said he would have been able to kill Obamacare outright, and put a new health care plan in place “except for one senator who came in to the room at 3 o’clock in the morning and went like that,” signaling thumbs down.

The CPAC audience booed McCain loudly. Cheered on by those boos, Trump continued:

“Remember, one person walked into the room, said this way and went this way, and everyone saw what happened,” Trump said, first pointing thumbs up, then down.

“I don’t want to be controversial so I won’t use his name,” Trump snickered, apparently believing that fulfilled his promise to McCain’s daughter.

Trump has made a cottage industry out of attacking McCain.

Back in September, POTUS took a break from attacking national-anthem kneeling NFL players to blast the Republican senator at a rally in Alabama. McCain had just given his dramatic thumbs down on that health care plan, which had been forecast to toss millions of people out of the health care system. At that time, McCain had recently been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Back then, in response, MSNBC morning show host Joe Scarborough torched Trump, and the rally attendees who had cheered him on, accusing POTUS of “having no humanity” for using a dying man “for political punch lines on talk radio and…in Alabama?!”

And now, at CPAC too.

Here is maybe a good place to add that Scarborough had noted McCain’s father was a very powerful man and yet, his son served his country in uniform, unlike Trump, who also had a powerful father and “avoided the draft.”

“He could have stayed home like Donald Trump. He could have chased models,” Scarborough said.

While Trump got a waiver, on the basis of having bone spurs in a foot, McCain flew missions into North Vietnam, got shot down, was captured, and abused to such a degree he cannot raise his arms over his shoulders, Scarborough described.

In another attack on McCain, during the election, Donald Trump – “Cadet Bone Spurs” as Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth likes to call him – declared the only reason McCain is considered a war hero is because he was captured, adding, “I like people that weren’t captured, okay?”

Candidate Trump also said he liked McCain less after his 2008 loss to Sen. Barack Obama because “I don’t like losers.”

Meghan McCain’s reaction to Trump’s latest insult of her father, today on The View: