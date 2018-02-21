Designated Survivor‘s McKenna Grace, coming off a buzzy performances as a lead in Gifted and as young Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, has been cast as the title character in The Bad Seed, Rob Lowe’s reimagining of the classic 1956 Oscar-nominated psychological horror-thriller film for Lifetime. Patty McCormack, who played the troubled young girl in the original movie, has been tapped for a co-starring role in the remake, starring, directed and executive produced by Lowe.

Lowe plays a single father who seems to have everything under control. (The parent’s gender is being switched from the ‘56 feature version, where the mom was played by Nancy Kelly, as well as from the book and play the movie was based on.)

But when there is a terrible tragedy takes place at his daughter Emma’s (Grace) school, he is forced to question everything he thought he knew about his beloved daughter. He slowly begins to question if Emma’s exemplary behavior is just a façade and she played a role in the horrific incident. When more strange things begin to happen, he’s faced with keeping a terrible secret to protect Emma, but ultimately must stop her from striking again.

McCormack will play the psychiatrist who treats Emma. She received an Oscar nomination for playing the evil young daughter in the feature, as did Kelly for playing her mom.

Lowe will direct from a script by Barbara Marshall. He executive produces with Mark Wolper and Elizabeth Stephen.

