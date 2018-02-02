CBS Films/Lionsgate’s Winchester fired off $615K in Thursday night previews last night.

That figure comes in ahead of the preview nights of such PG-13 horror fare as Blumhouse’s The Lazarus Effect ($350K, $10.2M opening weekend), and under Blair Witch ($765K preview, $9.6M opening) and last year’s Rings ($800K, $13M opening).

CBS is spotting this Helen Mirren-Jason Clarke haunted house pic between $6M-$8M, however, it could come in much higher at $10M at 2,480 theaters for either a third or fourth place rank. Mirren got all goth last night at a fan screening in Playa Vista:

CBS

Winchester is the only new wide release this weekend in what is expected to be a very sleepy Super Bowl weekend given the fact that the majors are sitting on the sidelines.

As such 20th Century Fox’s Maze Runner: The Death Cure looks to take No. 1 with $12M-$13M in weekend 2. The pic has made roughly over $1M each night of this week and currently ends week 1 with $29.6M.

Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle grossed $842K last night with a running cume at the end of six weeks of $341.6M. By the end of this weekend it will come closer to becoming Dwayne Johnson’s highest grossing film of all-time at the domestic B.O., beating Furious 7‘s $353M.

Entertainment Studios’ western Hostiles through six weeks counts an estimated $15.7M.

While the studios sleep, specialty fare will reap, and that’s why we have Neon/30WEST’s three-time Oscar nominee I, Tonya jumping from 960 to 1,442 theaters. Through eight weeks the Margot Robbie-Allison Janney movie counts $20M.

In addition, Fox Searchlight is taking Guillermo del Toro’s 13 Oscar nominee The Shape of Water even higher, from 1,854 locations to 2,341. Through nine weeks, The Shape of Water counts $40M. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is even ratcheting up, going from 1,457 venues to 1,726 — it’s widest break to date in its 12 week run which has accumulated $38.8M at the domestic B.O.