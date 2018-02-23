EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood is hot and bothered over Life Sentence, a short story by Matthew Baker that has at least eight bids on the table. Baker first came on the scene when his first short story, Transition, sold to Amazon in a bidding war with Noah Hawley producing and Joe Epstein adapting. His second short story, The Appearance, sold to Makeready with The Picture Company producing. It looks like the author is just getting warmed up.

The names I’m hearing that are in the mix are Amazon Studios, Warner Bros, Universal, Netflix, Gigi Pritzker’s MWM Studios, Fox 2000, New Regency, and Gaumont, and talent is already circling. The auction is being handled by CAA. Life Sentence is about a futuristic program where the memories of criminals are erased, instead of sending them to prison. The story focuses on one such man.

The brisk competition could push the deal through the stratosphere for a short story. Stay tuned.