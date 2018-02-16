Mary McCormack (In Plain Sight) is set as the female lead opposite Michael Cudlitz in ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot from former Last Man Standing showrunner Tim Doyle and ABC Studios.

Written and executive produced by Doyle and directed by Randall Einhorn, the untitled comedy is set in the 1970s and revolves around an Irish-Catholic family with a working-class dad (Cudlitz), traditional mom (McCormack), and eight boisterous sons who navigate changes big and small during one of America’s most turbulent decades.

McCormack will play the mom, Peggy Dwyer. Controlling and formidable, married to Mike (Cudlitz) and the mother of their eight sons ranging in age from 20 to a baby in arms, she’s a traditional 1950s housewife who can’t drive, rarely leaves the house, and is a bit out of her depth in the early 1970s. Her husband makes the money and she makes sure they don’t waste it, stretching a dollar until it squeaks and running a tight domestic ship. Peggy forms a surprisingly close bond with her second eldest boy’s girlfriend, Cheri, whose feminist notions inspire her to a seek her own independence and begin thinking for herself.

McCormack has been straddling comedy and drama. She toplined USA Network’s U.S. Marshal drama series In Plain Sight and also co-starred on NBC’s The West Wing. She recently did arcs on USA drama Falling Water, comedies House of Lies on Showtime, Angie Tribeca on TBS and Nobodies on TV Land, and also co-starred on the Channel 4/AMC comedy-drama Loaded.

McCormack is repped by Untitled Entertainment, CAA, and attorney Erik Hyman.