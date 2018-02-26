EXCLUSIVE: Josh Stewart (Shooter), Floriana Lima (Supergirl) and Giorgia Whigham (Scream) have been cast as new series regulars for the upcoming second season of Marvel’s The Punisher on Netflix.

The Punisher stars Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, a former Marine who’s out to punish the criminals responsible for his family’s murder and finds himself ensnared in a military conspiracy.

Stewart will play John Pilgrim, a man whose calm exterior belies a ruthless interior. Despite having left behind a life of violence, circumstances will force him to use his old skills and bring him into Frank Castle’s world. Lima will portray Krista Dumont, a smart, compassionate and driven psychotherapist for military veterans. Whigham will play Amy Bendix, a street-smart grifter with a mysterious past.

“Josh, Floriana and Giorgia are all remarkable talents and we can’t wait for the audience to see what we have in store for them in the second season of Marvel’s The Punisher,” said Punisher executive producer Jeph Loeb, Head of Marvel Television.

Added The Punisher executive producer/showrunner Steve Lightfoot, “We are incredibly excited to have Josh, Floriana and Giorgia joining the cast of Marvel’s The Punisher and seeing them bring their talents to the next chapter in the Frank Castle story.”

In addition to Bernthal, returning Punisher cast includes Ben Barnes as Billy Russo, Amber Rose Revah as Dinah Madani, and Jason R. Moore as Curtis Hoyle.

All 13 episodes of Season 1 of The Punisher are streaming on Netflix. A Season 2 premiere date has not been set.

Stewart was a series regular on USA’s Shooter and most recently appeared in feature Insidious: The Last Key. He is repped by UTA, Grandview and attorney David Krintzman.

Lima played the series regular role of Maggie Sawyer on Supergirl and recurs on Lethal Weapon. She is repped by Gersh and Industry Entertainment.

Whigham plays Beth on the upcoming rebooted third season of MTV’s Scream and will next be seen in feature Sierra Burgess is a Loser. She is repped by Paradigm and Principal Entertainment LA.

The Punisher is executive produced by Lightfoot along with Loeb and Jim Chory. The series is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.