EXCLUSIVE: A new pint-size superhero is looking to join Marvel’s superhero TV universe. Disney Channels Worldwide is developing Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (working title), an animated series based on the popular comic book series. It hails from black-ish and grown-ish executive producers Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland via Cinema Gypsy Productions and Marvel Animation.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of nine-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette, an African-American girl who teams up with her crimson-colored dinosaur and uses her smarts to save the day.

Marvel Animation is producing with Cinema Gypsy Productions, with visual development and animation production by Titmouse, Inc.

The project is still in development and it has not been decided yet which of Disney Channels Worldwide’s domestic outlets — Disney Channel, Disney XD or Disney Junior — it would air on if it gets a green light.

Marvel’s Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur falls under the overall deal Fishburne’s Cinema Gypsy Productions has with ABC Studios. Under the pact, Fishburne and his longtime manager and producing partner Sugland are developing new projects for the studio in addition to their duties as executive producers on praised comedy series black-ish at ABC, on which Fishburne also co-stars, and spinoff grown-ish at Freeform.

Fishburne and Cinema Gypsy are repped by Paradigm and Del Shaw Moonves.