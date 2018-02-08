Marvel Studios’ kickoff of events to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of Marvel Cinematic Universe included a surprise: a class photo featuring more than 80 actors and filmmaker associated with Disney’s money-minting superhero franchise. The pic was shot October 10 in secret at the Atlanta studio where Anthony and Joe Russo were shooting Avengers: Infinity War.
Front and center in the photo: Marvel boss Kevin Feige and Robert Downey Jr., the latter of whom rocket-fueled the universe when he starred as Tony Stark/Iron Man in 2008’s Iron Man. The Marvel films have grossed $13.5 billion worldwide.
Check out a video of the day above.
Commemorating the anniversary, Marvel plans to offer up exclusive consumer products and collectibles, in-theater events and more in the coming months leading to Avengers: Infinity War, which bows May 4. The Marvel 10-Year Sweepstakes will take place across social media from February 8-March 15, with weekly winners scoring an Ultimate Marvel Fan prize package including a Captain Marvel set visit, a Marvel Studios visit and tour, tickets to the Avengers: Infinity War premiere and more.
From Marvel, here’s among who showed up back in October:
Actors: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Chadwick Boseman, Brie Larson, Jeremy Renner, Tom Holland, Sean Gunn, Hannah John-Kamen, Zoe Saldana, Angela Bassett, Jon Favreau, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kurt Russell, Danai Gurira, William Hurt, Karen Gillan, Emily VanCamp, Tessa Thompson, Don Cheadle, Dave Bautista, Michael Peña, Anthony Mackie, Evangeline Lilly, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Frank Grillo, Letitia Wright, Laurence Fishburne, Linda Cardellini, Sebastian Stan, Ty Simpkins, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Wong, Michael Rooker, Vin Diesel, Cobie Smulders, Samuel L. Jackson and Jeff Goldblum.
Filmmakers: Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stan Lee, Scott Derrickson, Trinh Tran, Alan Taylor, Brad Winderbaum, Louis Letterier, Jon Watts, Sarah Finn, James Gunn, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Joss Whedon, David Grant, Mitchell Bell, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Jeffrey Ford, Peyton Reed, Jonathan Schwartz, Stephen Broussard, Ryan Coogler, Jeremy Latcham, Nate Moore, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Taika Waititi, Erik Carroll, Ryan Meinerding and Craig Kyle.