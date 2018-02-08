Marvel Studios’ kickoff of events to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of Marvel Cinematic Universe included a surprise: a class photo featuring more than 80 actors and filmmaker associated with Disney’s money-minting superhero franchise. The pic was shot October 10 in secret at the Atlanta studio where Anthony and Joe Russo were shooting Avengers: Infinity War.

Front and center in the photo: Marvel boss Kevin Feige and Robert Downey Jr., the latter of whom rocket-fueled the universe when he starred as Tony Stark/Iron Man in 2008’s Iron Man. The Marvel films have grossed $13.5 billion worldwide.

Check out a video of the day above.

Commemorating the anniversary, Marvel plans to offer up exclusive consumer products and collectibles, in-theater events and more in the coming months leading to Avengers: Infinity War, which bows May 4. The Marvel 10-Year Sweepstakes will take place across social media from February 8-March 15, with weekly winners scoring an Ultimate Marvel Fan prize package including a Captain Marvel set visit, a Marvel Studios visit and tour, tickets to the Avengers: Infinity War premiere and more.

From Marvel, here’s among who showed up back in October: