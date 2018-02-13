Beyond Sullivan, the duo were regulars on The Tonight Show and The Merv Griffin Show, and were staples on the casino and nightclub circuit.

The duo had an amicable breakup in 1968, but Allen was just getting started. He was a Hollywood Squares regular, and later did some drama roles in daytime television and in made-for-TV movies. He also maintained a solo career that stretched into his ’90s, as a new generation grew to love his old-school humor.

Allen was born in Pittsburgh and earned a Soldier’s Medal for valor in World War II. He was married to Lorraine “Frenchy” Allen from 1960 until her death in 1976.