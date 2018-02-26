CAA has signed Martha Raddatz, ABC News’ chief global affairs correspondent and co-anchor of This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

Over her decades-long career, Raddatz has covered national security, foreign policy, and politics and reported from the Pentagon, the State Department, the White House, and conflict zones around the world. She was named co-anchor of This Week With George Stephanopoulos since January 2016.

In October 2012, Raddatz moderated the only Vice Presidential debate between Congressman Paul Ryan and Vice President Joe Biden. For that, she received the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Television Political Journalism with a special commendation for debate moderation. During the 2016 election, Raddatz co-moderated the Democratic and Republican primary presidential debates on ABC, along with the presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Raddatz, who was previously at UTA, is the author of bestselling book The Long Road Home: A Story of War and Family about the Iraq War, which was made into the 2017 limited series of the same name by National Geographic Channel.

Among the numerous journalism awards she has received are four Emmys, including for her work in the coverage of the inauguration of Barack Obama, the September 11 attacks, and the killing of Osama bin Laden.