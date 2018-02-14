Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg are about to go the distance with Mile 22. STXfilms said today that the action pic from the frequent collaborators will be released July 20, with a sequel, scripted TV series and VR component already in development.

Mile 22 marks the fourth collaboration between Wahlberg and Berg. The movie tells the story of an elite American intelligence officer who, aided by a top-secret tactical command unit, tries to smuggle a mysterious police officer with sensitive information out of a foreign country. The film also stars John Malkovich (Deep Water Horizon), Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead), Iko Uwais (The Raid franchise) and Ronda Rousey (Furious 7). Berg directs a script from Graham Roland and Lea Carpenter. Producers are Berg for Film 44, Wahlberg for Closest to the Hole, and Stephen Levinson for Leverage. John Logan Pierson is executive producing.

The movie is shooting in Atlanta and Bogota, Colombia, with principal photography expected to wrap this week. The sequel in the works comes alongside other projects via STXtv and STXsurreal VR.