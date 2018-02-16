Mark Pellington (Blindspot) is set to direct NBC drama pilot The Enemy Within, from Gotham executive producer Ken Woodruff, NBC executive-turned-producer Vernon Sanders and Universal TV. The Enemy Within is a character-driven investigative thriller set in the world of counterintelligence. It focuses on former CIA agent Erica Wolfe, the most notorious traitor in modern history and most hated woman in America, who is brought out of a federal supermax prison by the FBI to help stop some of the most dangerous acts of espionage threatening the United States today. Pellington executive produced and directed the pilot for NBC’s Blindspot. He also is producing Book of Lies set up at AMC. Most recently, Pellington directed the feature Nostalgia starring Jon Hamm, Ellen Burstyn, and Catherine Keener. He’s repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Hansen Jacobson.

Related2018 NBC Pilots

Peter Atencio (Jean-Claude Van Johnson) has been tapped to direct and executive produce ABC’s pilotWhiskey Cavalier, an hourlong action-dramedy executive produced by Bill Lawrence, with Scott Foley attached to star and produce. Written by Dave Hemingson, Whiskey Cavalier stars Foley as FBI agent Will Chase — codename: Whiskey Cavalier — who, following an emotional breakup, is assigned to work with CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge (codename: Fiery Tribune). Together, they lead an interagency team of spies who periodically save the world (and one another) while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics. Whiskey Cavalier hails from Hemingson, WBTV and Lawrence’s studio-based Doozer Prods. Most recently, Atencio directed and executive produced Amazon’s Jean-Claude Van Johnson. His additional directing/EP credits Comedy Central’s Key and Peele and Fox’s The Last Man on Earth and Making History. He made his feature directorial debut with the action-comedy Keanu. Atencio is repped by UTA, Principato Young and Stone Genow.

Related2018 ABC Pilots