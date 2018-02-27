Desperate Housewives alum Mark Moses is set as a series regular opposite Katie Holmes in Fox’s FBI drama pilot from former Empire showrunner Ilene Chaiken and Melissa Scrivner Love, 20th Century Fox TV and 3 Arts. Written by Chaiken and Love, the untitled drama (fka Mrs. Otis Regrets) centers on FBI Special Agent Hazel Otis (Holmes), who’s in the midst of investigating a domestic terrorism threat when a personal indiscretion – an affair with a prominent general – shatters her life and threatens her career at the FBI. Now labeled “the mistress,” Hazel Otis – wife, mother, patriot – begins to rebuild her personal life and professional reputation. Moses will play Chase, the FBI assistant Director and Hazel’s boss. Moses is known for the roles of Paul Young on Desperate Housewives and Duck Phillips on Mad Men, along with recurring roles on Homeland, The Last Ship, and Manhattan, among others. He is repped by Innovative Artists.

Daren Kagasoff has booked a series regular role in NBC drama pilot The Village, from Mike Daniels and Universal TV. Written/executive produced by Daniels (The Brave, Sons of Anarchy), The Village is a sprawling ensemble drama. Despite difference in age, race, culture and lifestyle, the residents of a Manhattan apartment building find that the more their lives intertwine, the more complex and compelling their connections become, thus proving life’s challenges are better faced alongside family, even if it’s the one you make wherever you find it. Kagasoff will play Gabe Deluca, Enzo’s son and sort-of caretaker. The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum Kagasoff recently guest-starred on S.W.A.T. and recurred on Red Band Society. He’s repped by Gersh and John Carrabino Management.