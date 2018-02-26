Contrary to what people may think, Twitter isn’t just for trolling, hashtags, and rants at 3 AM from the White House. It can actually be useful and help connect people — which was probably why it was invented in the first place. Star Wars legend Mark Hamill recently reaped the positive benefits from the social media platform when a fan suggested to James Gunn that he be in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn, an avid Twitter user and director of the franchise, responded and made the masses of fan boys and fan girls giddy with delight.

The fan-casting first started off with a tweet from a fan asking Gunn if he would consider casting Hamill in the forthcoming Guardians sequel. Gunn replied saying, “I think [Hamill] lives around the corner from me in Malibu so he can just come over and we can talk about it over a cup of coffee.” Hamill chimed in saying, “I would be happy to do so, both as a good neighbor & an unemployed actor.”

From there, the reality of Hamill crossing from one Disney property to another to hang out with Starlord and the gang became a huge possibility as the two set a coffee date in Malibu. The two also had a lesson in how DMs work on Twitter.

Read the Twitter exchange below and start thinking of who Hamill should play in the Guardians universe.

@JamesGunn, could you do me a huge favour and find a role for @HamillHimself in Guardians 3? The awesomeness of it might end me, but I’m willing to risk it. Thanks 🙂👍 — Ian Fee (@IanFee) February 25, 2018

I think @HamillHimself lives around the corner from me in Malibu so he can just come over and we can talk about it over a cup of coffee. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

I would be happy to do so, both as a good neighbor & an unemployed actor.

All the best, mh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 26, 2018

Haha let’s do it. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

DM me for my contact info if you're serious.

(& a good neighbor)

xoxo, mh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 26, 2018

Yes I will although I don’t think your DMs are on for me. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018