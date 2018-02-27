Maria Contreras-Sweet has issued her first public statement since The Weinstein Company announced plans to file for bankruptcy, saying the deal she hoped would mark a turning point in the history of the embattled studio is now dead.

“I was surprised to read in a publication a letter from The Weinstein Company representatives that they were terminating our negotiations to purchase the assets of TWC,” Contreras-Sweet said. “Based on our discussions, it was my understanding that we were close to signing the transaction documents in a couple of days. Regrettably, it appears that this transaction has now ended.”

The former administrator of the Small Business Administration said she envisioned creating a women-led company that would have retained the employees, assumed its liabilities and created a mediation process for victims of sexual harassment and assault. She said those efforts to “did not materialize as we had hoped.”

The announcement comes as some industry observers speculated that Sunday’s bankruptcy announcement was a ploy to accelerate the $500 million deal.

Here’s her full statement: