CBS News has named Margaret Brennan moderator of its Sunday Beltway program Face the Nation. The appointment fulfills the division’s goal of finding a woman for the job, sources say. Previous host John Dickerson was was moved to CBS This Morning to replace Charlie Rose after credible allegations of sexual harassment surfaced at Rose’s PBS program production house. Dickerson’s move from the prestigious Sunday show spoke to the importance of the morning franchise to the news division and network.

Brennan takes over this Sunday, while continuing her post as senior foreign affairs correspondent based in Washington, D.C. But she has been among the rotation of fill-in hosts since Dickerson’s departure, and her name topped the list of candidates after CNN declined to let Dana Bash out of her contract, sources say.

Brennan has reported on politics, international affairs and global markets since 2002. She joined CBS News in 2012 and has been White House and senior foreign affairs correspondent since 2017, working with Vice President and Washington Bureau Chief Christopher Isham.

Since 2012, Brennan has been based in Washington and has reported on the administration in office for all CBS News programs. Before that beat, she covered the State Department for four years.

Prior to joining CBS News, Brennan spent a decade covering the global financial markets, anchoring and reporting for Bloomberg Television globally, and serving as a correspondent at CNBC with a focus on the consumer during the financial crisis. She also contributed to various NBC News programs. Brennan began her career as a producer for CNBC’s Wall $treet Week with Louis Rukeyser.