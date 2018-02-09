Marc Webb has been tapped to direct and executive CBS’ drama pilot The Code.

Written by Limitless creator Craig Sweeny based on a story by him and Craig Turk, in The Code, the military’s brightest minds take on our country’s toughest challenges – inside the courtroom and out – where each attorney is trained as a prosecutor, a defense lawyer, an investigator – and a Marine.

Sweeny serves as executive producer/showrunner. Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman executive produce via there Timberman/Beverly Prods. for CBS TV Studios.

Webb will direct and executive produce The Code via his overall deal at CBS TV Studios. This marks a reunion for him and Sweeny as Webb also directed the pilot for the CBS/CBS Studios drama Limitless. The other three previous pilots that he has directed also have gone to series, Fox’s Lone Star, Showtime/CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and, most recently, CBS/CBS Studios’ Instinct last pilot season.

Webb is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Attorney Jamie Feldman