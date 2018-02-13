EXCLUSIVE: Valor co-star Melissa Roxburgh and Once Upon a Time alum Josh Dallas have been cast as the female and male lead, respectively, of Manifest, NBC’s missing plane mystery pilot from The Mysteries of Laura creator Jeff Rake, producer Robert Zemeckis, and Warner Bros TV.

In Manifest, written by Rake and directed by David Frankel, a plane disappears from radar and returns five years later after being untraceable and presumed lost at sea. No time has passed for those on the plane, but for their loved ones at home, a long five years have gone by. The series follows their personal lives as well as the larger mystery and purpose that is their destiny.

Roxburgh will play Michaela Stone. Wracked with guilt over a tragic accident, Michaela anguishes about whether she’s fit to be a police officer and fiancée. When she mysteriously returns years later after being missing, she finds her life with a strange new purpose.

Dallas will play Ben Stone. The quintessential type-A father and intelligence analyst, Ben struggles against what he can’t control — whether it’s his son’s rare pediatric cancer or the mysterious voice that’s now inside his head.

Rake and Frankel executive produce alongside Zemeckis via his Compari Entertainment banner and the company’s Jack Rapke. Compari’s Jackie Levine serves as co-executive producer.

Dallas starred as Prince Charming on Once Upon a Time for the ABC fairytale drama series’ first six seasons. He is repped by WME, John Carrabino Management and attorney Michael Gendler.

Roxburgh most recently played the series regular role of Thea on the CW’s new military drama Valor, which is not expected to continue. She is repped by Gersh and KC Talent.