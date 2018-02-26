J.R. Ramirez (Jessica Jones, Power) has booked a series regular role in Manifest, NBC’s missing plane mystery pilot from The Mysteries of Laura creator Jeff Rake, producer Robert Zemeckis, and Warner Bros. TV.

Written/executive produced by Rake, Manifest explores a hypothetical scenario surrounding the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. What if the plane and its passengers suddenly reappeared? In Manifest, a plane disappears from radar and returns five years later after being untraceable and presumed lost at sea. No time has passed for those on the plane, but for their loved ones at home, a long five years have gone by. The series follows their personal lives as well as the larger mystery and purpose that is their destiny.

Ramirez will play Det. Jared Williams. Even after his fiancée disappeared on that mysterious flight, Williams never stopped loving her. Eventually, however, he moved on. Now that she’s back, he’s torn apart by the return of his first love.

Ramirez is coming off the series regular roles of Julio on Starz’s Power and Oscar on Netflix’s Jessica Jones. He previously recurred as Ted “Wildcat” Grant on Arrow. Ramirez is repped by Maverick Artists Agency and manager Marie Mathews.