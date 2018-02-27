EXCLUSIVE: Melissa Breaux has joined Management 360 as a manager, bringing a roster of actors, writers and directors with her. She will be based in Los Angeles.

Breaux’s clients include filmmakers Nicole Kassell (Claws and Watchman pilots, The Leftovers), Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene), Antonio Campos (Simon Killer), Josh Mond (James White), Nicolas Pesce (Eyes of My Mother) and Eliza Hittman (Beach Rats). Her actor clients include Andre Royo (Empire, The Wire), Gabriel Luna (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Parisa Fitz-Henley (Midnight, Texas).

Breaux, a graduate of Howard University and Howard University Law School, began her career in the William Morris mailroom, then worked as a development exec at Baltimore Spring Creek and Palm Pictures before joining Washington Square.