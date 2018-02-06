Three months after Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra recruited Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins as Sony Pictures Television chairman, Vinciquerra has redrawn the top executive structure of SPT Networks, SPT Marketing as well as Home Entertainment. As part of the shakeup, Andy Kaplan is stepping down as President of Worldwide Networks after 31 years at the company, Sheraton Kalouria is exiting as SPT’s President and Chief Marketing Officer, and Man Jit Singh is departing as President of SPE Home Entertainment.
Under the new setup, 18-year Sony veteran Keith Le Goy, President of Distribution for SPT, will be expanding his oversight to also include Home Entertainment.
“The expansion of Keith’s oversight is not only recognition of his leadership strength and success in this space, but also of the changing landscape of the home entertainment sector, which continues to shift from physical to digital, and increasingly to markets around the world,” Vinciquerra said in an internal memo announcing the restructuring and executive changes. “Keith’s global experience is unmatched in our industry and he is the perfect fit to reorient our home entertainment business to align with the realities of today’s marketplace.”
In his new role, Le Goy will continue to report to Hopkins for SPT distribution. He will now also report to Motion Picture Group chairman Tom Rothman on MPG home entertainment business. As president of distribution, Le Goy has been overseeing the distribution of SPE’s film, television and other content to all media platforms — from broadcast, satellite and cable, to digital distribution, in the US and around the world.
SPT’s networks business — currently operating in 178 countries, with 101 channels and 189 feeds — will now report directly to Hopkins who has experience in the cable network field from serving as president of distribution for Fox Networks Group under then-FNG chairman and CEO Vinciquerra.
In the SPT Marketing reorganization, each of ourmarketing teams will report directly to the business units they support:
- U.S. Distribution Marketing, International Production and Distribution Marketing, and Creative Services will report to Keith Le Goy’s group;
- Franchise and Consumer Products Marketing, and Publicity and Talent Relations will report to Jeff Frost’s group;
- Event Planning and Marketing Advertiser Sales will report into Amy Carney’s group.
“Our decision to rethink the way we operate these units was driven by our goals to streamline SPE’s business operations, making them nimbler and better aligned with a rapidly-evolving industry,” Vinciquerra said about the reorganization in the memo, in which he also thanked departing presidents Kaplan, who’s also NATPE chairman, Kalouria and Singh.
Since joining Sony last May, Vinciquerra has been focused largely on the TV operation, which has undergone a string of executive changes and restructuring moves. On the film side, Clint Culpepper exited Screen Gems last month, with Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions chief Steve Bersch taking over both divisions.
Here is his full email on the latest development:
Good afternoon,
I wanted to make you all aware of some important structural and leadership changes taking place within our television and home entertainment businesses. As you will see, the changes below represent a significant restructuring of some traditional business models and processes that have been in place at the studio for years. Our decision to rethink the way we operate these units was driven by our goals to streamline SPE’s business operations, making them nimbler and better aligned with a rapidly-evolving industry.
Home Entertainment
I am pleased to announce that Keith Le Goy, our President of Distribution for Sony Pictures Television, will be expanding his oversight to also include Home Entertainment. Keith has been with SPE for over 18 years and has expertly managed distribution of Sony Pictures’ film, television and other content to all media platforms – from broadcast, satellite, and cable, to digital and electronic delivery, including video-on-demand, subscription-video-on-demand, electronic sell-through, and mobile. The expansion of Keith’s oversight is not only recognition of his leadership strength and success in this space, but also of the changing landscape of the home entertainment sector, which continues to shift from physical to digital, and increasingly to markets around the world. Keith’s global experience is unmatched in our industry and he is the perfect fit to reorient our home entertainment business to align with the realities of today’s marketplace. Keith will now have a dual report. He will continue to report to Mike Hopkins, our new SPT Chairman, for SPT distribution, and to Tom Rothman, Chairman of our Motion Picture Group, on MPG home entertainment business.
With this move, Man Jit Singh will be stepping down as President of SPE Home Entertainment. I want to thank Man Jit for guiding our home entertainment business through years of unprecedented change, and in helping to build our robust networks business in India, where he once served as CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India. His efforts in India have contributed immeasurably to SPE’s current strength in that fast-growing market.
SPT Networks
We are also realigning the reporting structure in our Worldwide Networks business. Moving forward, our networks business will now report directly to Mike Hopkins.
With this restructure, Andy Kaplan will be stepping down as President of Worldwide Networks. I want to thank Andy for his years of service and hard work at SPE. Under his leadership, our networks business has grown tremendously, currently operating in 178 countries, with 101 channels and 189 feeds – reaching nearly 2 billion people. His strategic management of the networks group and its key assets – including Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune, Crackle, GSN, AXN, ANIMAX, Sony Channel, and our entire portfolio in India – has kept SPT Networks a vital part of SPE’s overall business.
SPT Marketing
Finally, will be reorganizing the reporting lines in SPT marketing. Moving forward, each of our dedicated SPT marketing teams will report directly to the business units they support. Specifically, as follows:
- U.S. Distribution Marketing, International Production and Distribution Marketing, and Creative Services will now report to Keith Le Goy’s group;
- Franchise and Consumer Products Marketing, and Publicity and Talent Relations will now report to Jeff Frost’s group;
- Event Planning and Marketing Advertiser Sales will now report into Amy Carney’s group.
With this restructuring, Sheraton Kalouria will be stepping down as President and Chief Marketing Officer for SPT. Over the past eight years, Sheraton has built SPT marketing into a world-class, global operation. He deserves enormous credit for showcasing the strength and vitality of SPT and its content in markets around the world, and I want to thank him for his leadership and commitment to the studio.
I realize these changes are significant and will be an adjustment for many of you, but they are important in our efforts to strengthen SPE overall and make it more agile and competitive in today’s fast-moving environment. We will be meeting with each of the impacted business units in the days ahead to discuss the restructure and answer questions you might have.
Please join me in thanking Man Jit, Andy and Sheraton for their outstanding contributions to SPE and in wishing Keith continued success.
Tony