The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) were handed out tonight at LA Live’s Novo Theater. As the guild’s name suggests, the ceremony celebrated the best in hair and makeup on the big and small screen. Among the 23 categories, Oscar frontrunner Darkest Hour and I, Tonya were winners on the film side, while Big Little Lies and American Horror Story: Cult took home trophies for their finely done ‘dos and make-up.
Gary Oldman, who’s nominated for an Oscar, was honored with the Distinguished Artisan Award, which was presented by Clockwork Orange icon Malcolm McDowell. Oscar-winning Make-Up Artist Greg Cannom (Titanic, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Oscar-winning Make-Up artist Rick Baker. Eight-time Emmy-winning Hair Stylist Mary Guerrero (Dancing With the Stars, Hot In Cleveland) was also honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented by DWTS dance champion Val Chmerkovskiy. And making a surprise video appearance, Betty White honored the hair stylist with a tribute.
When it comes to the Oscar for Best Make-up and Hair, Gary Oldman’s transformation into Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour is favored to win — and it lines up with last year’s results. Suicide Squad won the MUAHS award for Best Period and/or Character Make-up last year — the same honor Darkest Hour won tonight — and then went on to win the Oscar. History may repeat itself.
The ceremony was presided over by MUAHS President Sue Cabral-Ebert and comedian and The Real co-host Loni Love returned as host for the third year in a row. Presenters of the evening also included Lily Tomlin, Ernie Hudson, Anna Camp, Paul Scheer, Melora Hardin, among others. Other winners from the evening included Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Pitch Perfect 3 in film and Game of Thrones, The Crown, and Feud for TV.
Read the complete list of winners below.
WINNERS FOR FEATURE LENGTH MOTION PICTURE (FEATURE FILMS)
BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP
Pitch Perfect 3
Melanie Hughes-Weaver, Judy Yonemoto, Erica Kyker
BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Camille Friend, Louisa Anthony, Jules Holdren
BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP
Darkest Hour
Ivana Primorac, Flora Moody
BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING
I, Tonya
Adruitha Lee, Mary Everett
BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS
Darkest Hour
Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick
WINNERS FOR TELEVISION AND NEW MEDIA SERIES:
BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP
Dancing With the Stars
Zena Shteysel Green, Angela Moos, Sarah Woolf
BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING
Dancing With the Stars
Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan
BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER MAKE-UP
Game of Thrones
Jane Walker, Nicola Mathews
BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER HAIR STYLING
The Crown
Ivana Primorac
BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS
Game of Thrones
Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower
WINNERS FOR TELEVISION MINISERIES / MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP
Big Little Lies
Steve Artmont, Nicole Artmont
BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING
Big Little Lies
Michelle Ceglia, Frances Mathias, Lona Vigi
BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER MAKE-UP
Feud: Bette and Joan
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Robin Beauchesne
BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER HAIR STYLING
Feud: Bette and Joan
Chris Clark, Ralph Abalos, Wendy Southard
BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS
American Horror Story: Cult
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Michael Mekash, David Anderson
WINNERS FOR COMMERCIALS AND MUSIC VIDEOS
BEST MAKE-UP
American Horror Story: Cult — Promotional Campaign
Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Christina Waltz
BEST HAIR STYLING
American Horror Story: Cult – Promotional Campaign
Nicki Alkire, Fernando Navarro, Stephanie Rives
WINNERS FOR THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (LIVE STAGE)
BEST MAKE-UP
Mamma Mia
Vanessa Dionne, Christina Tracey, Romaine Markus-Myers
BEST HAIR STYLING
Mamma Mia
Vanessa Dionne, Cassie Russek, Rheanne Garcia
WINNERS FOR CHILDREN AND TEEN PROGRAMMING
BEST MAKE-UP
Henry Danger
Michael Johnston, Patti Brand-Reese, Melanie Mills
BEST HAIR STYLING
Henry Danger
Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Dwayne Ross
WINNERS FOR DAYTIME TELEVISION
BEST MAKE-UP
The Bold and the Beautiful
Christine Lai Johnson, Chris Escobosa, Jennifer Wittman
BEST HAIR STYLING
The Bold and the Beautiful
Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Danielle Dixon