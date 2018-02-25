The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) were handed out tonight at LA Live’s Novo Theater. As the guild’s name suggests, the ceremony celebrated the best in hair and makeup on the big and small screen. Among the 23 categories, Oscar frontrunner Darkest Hour and I, Tonya were winners on the film side, while Big Little Lies and American Horror Story: Cult took home trophies for their finely done ‘dos and make-up.

MUAHS

Gary Oldman, who’s nominated for an Oscar, was honored with the Distinguished Artisan Award, which was presented by Clockwork Orange icon Malcolm McDowell. Oscar-winning Make-Up Artist Greg Cannom (Titanic, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Oscar-winning Make-Up artist Rick Baker. Eight-time Emmy-winning Hair Stylist Mary Guerrero (Dancing With the Stars, Hot In Cleveland) was also honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented by DWTS dance champion Val Chmerkovskiy. And making a surprise video appearance, Betty White honored the hair stylist with a tribute.

When it comes to the Oscar for Best Make-up and Hair, Gary Oldman’s transformation into Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour is favored to win — and it lines up with last year’s results. Suicide Squad won the MUAHS award for Best Period and/or Character Make-up last year — the same honor Darkest Hour won tonight — and then went on to win the Oscar. History may repeat itself.

The ceremony was presided over by MUAHS President Sue Cabral-Ebert and comedian and The Real co-host Loni Love returned as host for the third year in a row. Presenters of the evening also included Lily Tomlin, Ernie Hudson, Anna Camp, Paul Scheer, Melora Hardin, among others. Other winners from the evening included Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Pitch Perfect 3 in film and Game of Thrones, The Crown, and Feud for TV.

Read the complete list of winners below.

WINNERS FOR FEATURE LENGTH MOTION PICTURE (FEATURE FILMS)

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

Pitch Perfect 3

Melanie Hughes-Weaver, Judy Yonemoto, Erica Kyker

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Camille Friend, Louisa Anthony, Jules Holdren

BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

Darkest Hour

Ivana Primorac, Flora Moody

BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

I, Tonya

Adruitha Lee, Mary Everett

BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

Darkest Hour

Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick

WINNERS FOR TELEVISION AND NEW MEDIA SERIES:

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

Dancing With the Stars

Zena Shteysel Green, Angela Moos, Sarah Woolf

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

Dancing With the Stars

Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan

BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER MAKE-UP

Game of Thrones

Jane Walker, Nicola Mathews

BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

The Crown

Ivana Primorac

BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

Game of Thrones

Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower

WINNERS FOR TELEVISION MINISERIES / MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

Big Little Lies

Steve Artmont, Nicole Artmont

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

Big Little Lies

Michelle Ceglia, Frances Mathias, Lona Vigi

BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER MAKE-UP

Feud: Bette and Joan

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Robin Beauchesne

BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

Feud: Bette and Joan

Chris Clark, Ralph Abalos, Wendy Southard

BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

American Horror Story: Cult

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Michael Mekash, David Anderson

WINNERS FOR COMMERCIALS AND MUSIC VIDEOS

BEST MAKE-UP

American Horror Story: Cult — Promotional Campaign

Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Christina Waltz

BEST HAIR STYLING

American Horror Story: Cult – Promotional Campaign

Nicki Alkire, Fernando Navarro, Stephanie Rives

WINNERS FOR THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (LIVE STAGE)

BEST MAKE-UP

Mamma Mia

Vanessa Dionne, Christina Tracey, Romaine Markus-Myers

BEST HAIR STYLING

Mamma Mia

Vanessa Dionne, Cassie Russek, Rheanne Garcia

WINNERS FOR CHILDREN AND TEEN PROGRAMMING

BEST MAKE-UP

Henry Danger

Michael Johnston, Patti Brand-Reese, Melanie Mills

BEST HAIR STYLING

Henry Danger

Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Dwayne Ross

WINNERS FOR DAYTIME TELEVISION

BEST MAKE-UP

The Bold and the Beautiful

Christine Lai Johnson, Chris Escobosa, Jennifer Wittman

BEST HAIR STYLING

The Bold and the Beautiful

Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Danielle Dixon