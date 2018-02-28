Maggie Malina is stepping down as head of scripted for MTV and VH1.

MTV, VH1 and Logo Group president Chris McCarthy and general manager Amy Doyle just announced Malina’s departure in an email to the company staff. You can read it under the post, along with Malina’s note to her colleagues.

Malina, previously head of scripted at VH1, added oversight of MTV’s scripted programming a year ago as part of the consolidation of MTV and VH1’s executive teams under McCarthy. As part of a new Viacom mandate, both networks have focused their efforts on unscripted programming. All of their existing scripted series have been canceled during the past year with one exception, the upcoming rebooted third season of MTV’s Scream. Malina has been shepherding the new installment of the horror series, set to launch later this year.

While there are no other greenlighted scripted series at MTV, there are some in development, and the network is expected to unveil its executive plans in the area shortly.

A Viacom veteran, Malina became SVP Scripted Development & Programming for VH1 after serving as an executive producer and consultant for Viacom Media Networks. Under her purview, VH1 launched breakout series Hit the Floor as well as The Breaks, the Queen Latifah-produced Single Ladies, Daytime Divas and hit TV movies CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story and Drumline: New Beat.

Malina previously served as SVP of VH1 Films & Scripted Series since 2005, overseeing the expansion of the channel’s scripted content. Her projects at VH1 include the comedy So Notorious starring Tori Spelling and Zachary Quinto.

Malina’s history with Viacom began in 1998 when she was tapped to launch MTV’s first scripted department – MTV Original Movies. Her first movie, 2Gether, a send-up of boybands, led to a series and two albums. Other notable projects include MTV’s Hip-Hopera: Carmen, starring Beyoncé Knowles in her acting debut; the drama Wasted, starring Aaron Paul; and the comedy Everybody’s Doing It, starring Lizzy Caplan. Malina later served as executive producer for MTV’s first original movie trilogy My Super Psycho Sweet 16.

Here is the memo from McCarthy and Doyle:

Hi Everyone, We have some news to share about our good friend Maggie Malina. Maggie has decided to step away from her role as Head of Scripted Programming for MTV and VH1 to start a new chapter. Her tenure has been punctuated by some incredible moments across both networks that elevated our brands and delivered ratings successes. Maggie is a creative force who has championed diversity in front of and behind the camera. She cast Beyoncé in her first role with “MTV’s Hip Hopera: Carmen,” oversaw one of cable’s biggest original movies “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story,” and hired an all female directing staff for the first season of “Hit The Floor.” And, let’s not forget the top rated “Single Ladies” and critically acclaimed series “The Breaks.” Ever the professional, we greatly appreciate her shepherding the relaunch of “Scream” to its completion. On a personal note, we’ll miss her intense passion and infectious laugh. More to come shortly on a new structure, but today we want to thank Maggie for her significant contributions to both brands. – Chris and Amy

Here is Malina’s note: