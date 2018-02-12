The Los Angeles City Council and six of its Hollywood partners today announced the seventh annual Made in Hollywood Honors, which celebrate Oscar-nominated films produced in Greater Los Angeles and California. A24’s Lady Bird, Disney/Pixar’s Coco and Fox’s The Boss Baby will be feted Tuesday during a ceremony at City Hall.

The event is in collaboration with Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, SAG-AFTRA, the California Film Commission, FilmLA, Teamsters Local 399, the Film Musicians Secondary Markets Fund and the Producers Guild of America. The corporate sponsor is 1600 Vine.

Lady Bird executive producer Lila Yacoub will be on hand tomorrow to accept the award, along with producers Evelyn O’Neill and Alex Scott. Representing Coco will be producer Darla K. Anderson; Kira Feola, lead award consultant for Walt Disney Studios; and Pixar’s Briana Gardner. The Boss Baby reps are TBA.

Since the Made in Hollywood Honors were established in 2011, five of its honorees have gone on to win Best Picture or Best Animated Feature at the Oscars: The Artist, Argo, Frozen, Big Hero 6 and Inside Out.