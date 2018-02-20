Idris Elba’s tormented detective Luther is getting a Korean makeover after broadcaster MBC ordered a local remake.

The remake is one of three Korean scripted format deals struck with BBC Worldwide, which has been ramping up local remake agreements for its dramas. Mistresses, which was remade by ABC with Alyssa Milano in the U.S., and Life on Mars, which got a short-lived U.S. remake with ABC starring Harvey Keitel, are also being remade in the Asian country.

Terrestrial broadcaster MBC is set to launch its own version of the crime drama, which was created by Neil Cross for BBC One, in October. It has not announced who will play the main character. This is the latest international adaptation of the Elba-fronted drama. Russian broadcaster aired a version, known as Klim (left) and produced by Sreda, in 2016.

Mistresses, meanwhile, which was originally produced by Ecosse Films for BBC One, is being remade by CJ E&M-owned production company Studio Dragon for OCN. The soapy mystery drama will launch in April. Local actresses Han Ga-in and Choi Hee-seo are set to star in the show about the love lives of four female friends.

The Korean version of Life on Mars, which follows a police officer who is thrusted back in time, will also air on OCN. The show, which was originally produced by Kudos for BBC One, will be set in Seoul in 1987 when the country was at the height of political change due to their first ever democratic presidential election and their forthcoming role as hosts of the 1988 Olympics. Jung Kyung-ho, one of South Korea’s leading actors, will play the lead role.

“BBC drama has always found a large audience in South Korea. Series such as Sherlock and Doctor Who have grown fan bases with their original and intelligent story-telling that the British are so well known for. I’m delighted that this love of British drama has now transcended into scripted formats – with South Korean versions of Mistresses, Life on Mars, and Luther starring Korean A-listers about to debut in 2018,” said David Weiland, EVP Asia, BBC Worldwide.

Elsewhere, at BBC Showcase, the public broadcaster revealed that Felicity Montagu is set to reprise her role as Alan Partridge’s personal assistant Lynn in the latest Steve Coogan comedy. Montagu, who played the role in two series of I’m Alan Partridge as well as Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, returns in This Time With Alan Partridge, which airs later this year. The announcement was made by Coogan and Christine Langan, CEO of Baby Cow Productions on a panel about TV comedy at the Liverpool programming expo.