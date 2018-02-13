Warner Bros.’s sci-fi feature Blade Runner 2049 and Disney-Pixar’s Coco were among the films to receive recognition at the 2018 Lumiere Awards presented by the Advanced Imaging Society.
The event, held tonight in the Steven J. Ross Theater on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, recognizes innovation in 3D, virtual and augmented reality and other technologies that expand the possibilities in visual entertainment.
“Each year, the work gets more spectacular and the creators and productions up for awards grows larger,” said AIS President and CEO Jim Chabin. “We’re so proud of the work this group created, and we can’t wait to see what comes next.”
Here’s the list of winners:
BEST 3D SCENE OF THE YEAR
“Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast
Walt Disney Pictures
Conversion by Prime Focus
BEST MOTION PICTURE LIVE ACTION
Blade Runner 2049
Warner Bros.
BEST 3D MOTION PICTURE LIVE ACTION – BEST STEREOGRAPHY
Blade Runner 2049
Warner Bros.
BEST 3D ANIMATED FEATURE
Coco
Pixar
Darla K. Anderson, Lee Unkrich
BEST STEREOGRAPHY ANIMATED FEATURE
Coco
Pixar
Bob Whitehill, J-V. Jones
BEST 2D TO 3D CONVERSION
Blade Runner 2049
Warner Bros.
Conversion by Stereo D
BEST USE OF HDR IN AN ANIMATED MOTION PICTURE
The LEGO Batman Movie
Warner Bros.
BEST USE OF HDR IN A TELEVISION PROGRAM
Chef’s Table
Netflix
BEST USE OF HDR IN A LIVE ACTION MOTION PICTURE
Atomic Blonde
Universal Pictures & Focus Features
BEST VR LOCATION BASED ANIMATED SHORT
Tree
New Reality Company
BEST VR DOCUMENTARY
Sensations of Sound
The New York Times & Lytro
VR – DOCUMENTARY JURY PRIZE
The Last Goodbye
Moving Picture Company
BEST VR BRAND EXPERIENCE: MOTION PICTURE
Spider-Man: Homecoming VR Experience
Sony Pictures Entertainment
BEST BRANDED EXPERIENCE: SPORTS
F1 Experiences
Grabit Interactive
BEST VR BRAND EXPERIENCE
Born in Baja
Ford
BEST VR GAME
Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-Ality
Adult Swim & Owlchemy Labs
BEST SPORTS VR EXPERIENCE
Take Every Wave: Laird in VR
RYOT
BEST MUSIC VR EXPERIENCE
“One At A Time”, Alex Aiono feat. T Pain
Interscope & Two Bit Circus
BEST LOCATION BASED VR: ANIMATED
Raising A Rukus
The Virtual Reality Company
BEST LIVE ACTION VR
Rose Colored
Invar Studios & Adam Cosco
BEST AUGMENTED REALITY EXPERIENCE
Altered Carbon
Netflix
BEST VR ANNIMATED
Asteroids!
Baobab Studios
BEST VR SCIENCE EXPERIENCE
A Journey Through the Milky Way
National Astronomical Observatory of Japan
BEST 3D DOCUMENTARY
Amazon Adventure
SK Films
BEST 3D SHORT ANIMATION
Chrysalis
ADM
HONORARY AWARDS
HAROLD LLOYD AWARD
Darla K. Anderson
SIR CHARLES WHEATSTONE AWARD
Sony Corp.