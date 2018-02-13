Warner Bros.’s sci-fi feature Blade Runner 2049 and Disney-Pixar’s Coco were among the films to receive recognition at the 2018 Lumiere Awards presented by the Advanced Imaging Society.

The event, held tonight in the Steven J. Ross Theater on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, recognizes innovation in 3D, virtual and augmented reality and other technologies that expand the possibilities in visual entertainment.

“Each year, the work gets more spectacular and the creators and productions up for awards grows larger,” said AIS President and CEO Jim Chabin. “We’re so proud of the work this group created, and we can’t wait to see what comes next.”

Here’s the list of winners:

BEST 3D SCENE OF THE YEAR

“Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast

Walt Disney Pictures

Conversion by Prime Focus

BEST MOTION PICTURE LIVE ACTION

Blade Runner 2049

Warner Bros.

BEST 3D MOTION PICTURE LIVE ACTION – BEST STEREOGRAPHY

Blade Runner 2049

Warner Bros.

BEST 3D ANIMATED FEATURE

Coco

Pixar

Darla K. Anderson, Lee Unkrich

BEST STEREOGRAPHY ANIMATED FEATURE

Coco

Pixar

Bob Whitehill, J-V. Jones

BEST 2D TO 3D CONVERSION

Blade Runner 2049

Warner Bros.

Conversion by Stereo D

BEST USE OF HDR IN AN ANIMATED MOTION PICTURE

The LEGO Batman Movie

Warner Bros.

BEST USE OF HDR IN A TELEVISION PROGRAM

Chef’s Table

Netflix

BEST USE OF HDR IN A LIVE ACTION MOTION PICTURE

Atomic Blonde

Universal Pictures & Focus Features

BEST VR LOCATION BASED ANIMATED SHORT

Tree

New Reality Company

BEST VR DOCUMENTARY

Sensations of Sound

The New York Times & Lytro

VR – DOCUMENTARY JURY PRIZE

The Last Goodbye

Moving Picture Company

BEST VR BRAND EXPERIENCE: MOTION PICTURE

Spider-Man: Homecoming VR Experience

Sony Pictures Entertainment

BEST BRANDED EXPERIENCE: SPORTS

F1 Experiences

Grabit Interactive

BEST VR BRAND EXPERIENCE

Born in Baja

Ford

BEST VR GAME

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-Ality

Adult Swim & Owlchemy Labs

BEST SPORTS VR EXPERIENCE

Take Every Wave: Laird in VR

RYOT

BEST MUSIC VR EXPERIENCE

“One At A Time”, Alex Aiono feat. T Pain

Interscope & Two Bit Circus

BEST LOCATION BASED VR: ANIMATED

Raising A Rukus

The Virtual Reality Company

BEST LIVE ACTION VR

Rose Colored

Invar Studios & Adam Cosco

BEST AUGMENTED REALITY EXPERIENCE

Altered Carbon

Netflix

BEST VR ANNIMATED

Asteroids!

Baobab Studios

BEST VR SCIENCE EXPERIENCE

A Journey Through the Milky Way

National Astronomical Observatory of Japan

BEST 3D DOCUMENTARY

Amazon Adventure

SK Films

BEST 3D SHORT ANIMATION

Chrysalis

ADM

HONORARY AWARDS

HAROLD LLOYD AWARD

Darla K. Anderson

SIR CHARLES WHEATSTONE AWARD

Sony Corp.