Lucicreide Goes To Mars starring Latin American comedian Fabiana has become the first production — and Brazil Production Services the first company — to be cleared by NASA to film with a drone at the Kennedy Space Center as well as the first feature to record there since the 1998 blockbuster film, Armageddon. One of the scenes involved flying in a zero gravity plane (a plane that free-falls from tens of thousands of feet in the atmosphere creating weightlessness for the passengers). BPS, founded by Thiago Da Costa, shot the Brazilian portion of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War. BPS’ Netflix Latin America docuseries 72 Most Dangerous Animals is currently streaming and the company just wrapped Netflix’s Fight World, hosted by Frank Grillo, which chronicles martial arts worldwide. Other recent productions include a Brazilian version of the highest grossing Mexican produced international film, Instructions Not Included.

Pinewood The Pinewood Group is eyeing expansion at its Shepperton Studios facility with the “intention to submit a planning application for a new Shepperton Studios Masterplan later this year,” a spokesperson said today. Pinewood, whose studios have been home to the James Bond franchise as well as the new Star Wars movies and many other titles under the Disney and Marvel banners, has been looking to grow over the past several years as the UK faces a space crunch, especially as more Hollywood productions set up shop there and with the introduction of the high-end UK TV Tax Credit which has created a boom time for stages. Flagship Pinewood Studios in South Bucks was granted planning permission to expand after a long process in 2014 and completed a first phase of expansion in 2016. It is moving ahead with a Phase 2 development. Deadline sister publication Variety reported today that the group has bought 100 acres of land next to West London’s Shepperton with a view to growing that studio further. The company is also getting out of financing and producing its own content.