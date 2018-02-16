Tammy Townsend (K.C. Undercover), Loretta Devine (The Carmichael Show), Tim Reid (Greenleaf) , and Vanessa Bell Calloway (Shameless) have been tapped for recurring roles opposite Will Catlett and Michelle Weaver in OWN’s upcoming hourlong dramedy Love Is___, from Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil.

Created and executive produced by the Akils, Love Is ___, is described as a humorous drama about a modern-day power couple balancing successful careers and a beautiful family, and draws inspiration from the Akils’ real-life relationship. In the world of Black Hollywood, they navigate a complex set of social codes, and this series will explore it all, from the good to the bad…to the ‘90s, because that’s where this definitive love story all began.

Townsend will play Carol, the fun, sexy, bohemian mother of Nuri (Michele Weaver). Devine will portray Betty, the sharp-tongued and insightful mother of Yasir (Will Catlett). Reid will play Yasir’s lifelong friend Sean, as seen in the year 2027.

Calloway is Angela in 2027. Angela is Nuri’s lifelong friend and trusted confidante.

Townsend was most recently seen starring as Kira Cooper Disney Channel’s live-action spy comedy series K.C. Undercover. She also has recurred on The Client List, Lincoln Heights and According to Jim, among others. Devine most recently starred on NBC’s The Carmichael Show and co-starred in the third season of BET’s Being Mary Jane.

Known for his role as Venus Flytrap on WKRP in Cincinnati, Reid has appeared in Simon & Simon, Frank’s Place, Sister, Sister, That ’70s Show and, most recently, HBO’s Treme and OWN’s Greenleaf. Calloway, who played the memorable role of Carol in Shameless, recently wrapped features Unbroken: Path to Redemption and Dragged Across Concrete. She also plays the lead in Bounce TV’s Saints & Sinners and has directed episodes of the drama.

The Akils executive produce the series through their Akil Productions banner, with Mara Brock Akil serving as showrunner. The series hails from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and stems from the Akils’ big overall deal at Warner Bros.