Former The Wire star Clarke Peters is set for a series regular role in OWN’s upcoming hourlong dramedy Love Is___, from Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil.

Created and executive produced by the Akils, Love Is ___, is described as a humorous drama about a modern-day power couple balancing successful careers and a beautiful family, and draws inspiration from the Akils’ real-life relationship. In the world of Black Hollywood, they navigate a complex set of social codes, and this series will explore it all, from the good to the bad…to the ‘90s, because that’s where this definitive love story all began.

Peters will play Yasir in the year 2027. He is a handsome, confident man, and is Nuri’s (Lana Young) husband of 32 years. (Yasir in 1997 is played by Will Catlett, and Nuri in 1997 is played by Michele Weaver.)

Peters is best known from his work on critically praised series The Wire and Treme for HBO. He recently wrapped two seasons of the Hulu series Chance opposite Hugh Laurie in the role of Carl, and he can currently be seen in Oscar–nominated film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, for which he shared in a SAG Award win for Outstanding Cast Performance in a Motion Picture. He is repped by Stone Manners Salners and UK reps Conway-Van Gelder.

The Akils executive produce the series through their Akil Productions banner, with Mara Brock Akil serving as showrunner. The series hails from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and stems from the Akils’ big overall deal at Warner Bros.