Four weeks into its initial seven-episode run, WE tv has renewed hit docuseries Love After Lockup for an expanded 10-episode second season. It’s slated for premiere in 2019.

Love After Lockup, which focuses on couples who found love when one partner was behind bars, has grown its audience each week following its premiere. The docuseries is up 86 percent among women 25-54 and 62 percent among adults 25-54 in Live+3, making it the fastest-growing new cable series this year, according to WE tv and Nielsen.

From the producers of 90 Day Fiancé, Love After Lockup follows six couples who share the emotional journey of being united for the first time after years of supervised visits, recorded phone calls, and handwritten letters, as they transition from love with one partner behind bars to daily life together and, maybe, a trip to the marriage altar. The series introduced the couples as they prepared for the big release day – and an even bigger wedding day. As most of these couples have never had unsupervised contact with one another, viewers watched as they experienced several “firsts” including dates, meeting the family and other nerve-wracking, intimate moments.

Even before the show premiered, its preview trailer went viral online, generating more than 2 million views in the weeks leading into premiere.

The renewal comes amid strong growth for WE tv, which is up in all key demos from last year — +31 percent in adults 18-49, +28 percent in women 18-49, and +26 percent in adults 25-54, according to WE tv and Nielsen Live+3.

The series is produced by Sharp Entertainment. Executive Producers are Matt Sharp and Dan Adler. Lauren P. Gellert, Kate Farrell and David Stefanou are Executive Producers for WE tv.

“The success of Love After Lockup demonstrates that a great concept, executed well with characters and stories that resonate with viewers can still break through the clutter,” said Marc Juris, president of WE tv. “The organic growth we’re seeing from week-to-week has been extremely encouraging and validates the potential we saw for this series from the beginning. We are so pleased to be moving ahead with an expanded second season as we head to the dramatic season one finale of a show we hope will do ‘10 to life’ on WE tv.”

Love After Lockup airs Fridays at 10 PM on WE tv.