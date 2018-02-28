EXCLUSIVE: Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park International has acquired foreign on Cold War thriller The Coldest Game, starring Bill Pullman and Locaro Silver Leopard Winner Lotte Verbeek.

Hyde Park

With the Cuban Missile Crisis unfolding as Soviet troops head toward Cuba and President Khrushchev making nuclear threats, Josh Mansky (Bill Pullman) a forgotten alcoholic U.S. chess genius finds himself behind the Iron Curtain squaring off against Russia’s champion that suddenly takes on epic significance. Sucked into the murky world of CIA and KGB espionage and the escalating military crisis as it brings the world to the brink of destruction, Mansky realizes

that his simple chess match has become so much more than just a game with the stakes now involving saving humanity from nuclear annihilation.

The Coldest Game is written and directed by Lukasz Kosmicki with Marcel Sawicki co-writer. James Bloor (Dunkirk, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool) and Corey Johnson (Captain Phillips, The Bourne Ultimatum) also star. Oscar nominated cinematographer Paweł Edelman (The Pianist) and Oscar-winning production designer Allan Starski (Schindler’s List) are part of the pic’s below-the-line team. Piotr Wozniak Starak and Krzysztof Terej of WatchOut Studio (The Art of Loving) are producers along with K5 Film’s Daniel Baur (ANON).

Hyde Park International’s upcoming slate includes The Seagull starring Oscar nominees Annette Bening and Saoirse Ronan; The Female Brain based on the New York Times bestseller by Louann Brizendine, starring Whitney Cummings, Toby Kebbell, and James Marsden; Back Roads based on the award-winning novel, starring Alex Pettyfer, Julliette Lewis, and Jennifer Morrison; and Prey a co-production with Blumhouse films, currently in post production.