YouTube has again suspended advertising on Logan Paul’s channel following another controversial video, in which he repeatedly shoots a dead rodent with a taser.

In a video uploaded to his channel this week, Paul and a pair of friends encounter two dead rats on a patio and briefly discuss how to dispose of the carcasses. He reaches into his waistband, removes a Taser, declares, “No rat comes into my house without getting tased!” and begins jolting the lifeless creature.

As the group discard the bodies in the trash, Paul electrifies the rodents again.

YouTube was not amused. It temporarily suspended advertising on the channel, deeming the content — and a joking reference to taking the “Tide Pod Challenge” — as unsuitable for brands. Paul’s channel currently has 16.6 million subscribers.

“We believe he has exhibited a pattern of behavior in his videos that makes his channel not only unsuitable for advertisers, but also potentially damaging to the broader creator community,” YouTube said in a statement.

This marks the second time YouTube has taken what amounts to economic sanctions against Paul. It temporarily suspended ads on the channel after the 22-year-old vlogger posted video from a trip to Japan in which he encountered a suicide victim. He was widely criticized for exploiting a tragedy for clicks — and ultimately apologized.