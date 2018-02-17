Lynn Collins (Manhunt: Unibomber) has been cast in the lead role of ABC’s cop drama pilot Safe Harbor, with Aasif Mandvi (Shut Eye) and Kris D. Lofton (Ballers) set to co-star.

Written by Jason Richman and directed by Michael Offer, Safe Harbor chronicles the colorful, complicated lives of cops on and off the beat as we follow them into harrowing, emotional and often humorous situations. It centers on Oriana “Ori” Cloverfield (Collins), who gave up a legal career to become a rookie cop — or so it seems. Mandvi plays Stanley Mudd, a likable and loyal cop at Harbor Division. Lofton plays Alvin “Deets” Dietrich, who also is an officer at Harbor Open division, hoping to make detective one day.

Associated Press

Richman executive produces with Mandeville’s David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks.

The Daily Show alum Mandvi’s recent series credits include Shut Eye and Younger. He is repped by ICM Partners and Sweet180. Lofton has been recurring on the HBO’s series Ballers as Kisan. He recurred on Empire and and was last seen in the feature A Boy. A Girl. A Dream, which debuted at Sundance. Lofton is repped by Stewart Talent and The Zachary Co. Collins’ credits include the movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine and series True Blood.

