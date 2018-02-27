Liz Biber, the head of publicity at Global Road Entertainment and before that at Open Road Films, is exiting the company. Her departure comes after the December exit of Open Road CEO Tom Ortenberg, who parted ways amicably in December following Tang Media Partners’ acquisition of Open Road. It was later combined with IM Global and IM Global Television to form Global Road.

Global Road hired Rob Friedman as chairman and CEO in August and made its international debut at this month’s Berlin Film Festival, where it said it anticipates spending in the range of $1 billion on production over the next three years.

There have been other exec exits and arrivals at Global Road as the new structure takes hold.

Biber had been the head of publicity at Open Road since it was founded by AMC and Regal in 2011 with Ortenberg at the helm. During that span she spearheaded publicity efforts for the company’s Best Picture Oscar winner Spotlight in 2016, in addition to pics like Chef, Nightcrawler, End of Watch, The Nut Job and others.

Before Open Road, she was EVP Publicity at Dimension Films and The Weinstein Company and before that was at Sony’s Columbia Pictures.