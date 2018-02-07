The hunt for Kim Possible has begun! Casting for the live-action pic for the Disney Channel Original movie franchise is officially underway.

The movie comes 16 years after the popular red-haired high school hero made her big debut on the Disney Channel and became a global hit. Kim is a typical high school girl who, in her spare time, saves the world from evil villains. The series was championed for its empowered female role model who uses her brain, heart and expertise to save the day.

Throughout 87 episodes and two original animated movies, Kim Possible traversed the social hierarchy of high school and, with her hapless sidekick Ron Stoppable and his naked mole-rat Rufus by her side, thwarted power-hungry villains Drakken and Shego, among others.

The live-action movie didn’t have to go far to find writers. Emmy-winning series creators and executive producers Mark McCorkle & Robert Schooley (Big Hero 6: The Series, The Penguins of Madagascar) and Josh Cagan (The DUFF, Bandslam) penned the script. McCorkle and Schooley will serve as executive producers alongside Zanne Devine. Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky who were finalists on Fox’s directing competition On the Lot will co-direct and co-produce. Blyth Nailling is the casting director.

The upcoming premiere of the monster movie musical extravaganza Zombies will share a connection with the live action Kim Possible. Both will be part of the same Disney Channel Original Movie franchise.

The movie musical stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly (American Housewife) and follows a cheerleader who befriends a zombie at hig school. Paul Hoen (Camp Rock 2, Jump in!) directed the teleplay written by David Light and Joseph Raso, who are also co-producers.