Lisa Harrison, the former WME partner who left the agency biz a year ago, has signed a first-look producing deal with FX Productions. The pact, which includes her newly launched Long Con Inc, builds on Harrison’s longstanding ties with FX, having worked as a comedy scout and as a comedy scout and director of comedy at 20th Century Fox Television.

The first project Harrison will develop with FX is The Body, an original drama pilot written by Quinn Shephard. Harrison will executive produce alongside Noah Hawley and John Cameron and their 26 Keys Productions, and Shephard. The Body is a small-town thriller that unravels dark secrets held by a group of female students at the local Catholic high school.

“We are thrilled that Lisa is coming back to the production side with FXP,” said Nick Grad, who announced the deal along with Eric Schrier, his fellow President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX. “She is an enormously talented television executive with a gift for finding and supporting talent. Her enthusiasm for the business and its artists is infectious and we appreciate this chance to work together under the new deal.”

Harrison was an agent at WME for 16 years, focusing on TV scripted packaging and developing comedy talent. She helped drive the careers of such longtime clients as John Mulaney, Nick Kroll, Rebel Wilson, Ellie Kemper, Alex Borstein, Julie Plec and Natasha Lyonne. Harrison joined WME predecessor Endeavor in 2001 and played an integral role setting up series including The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, The Vikings, Without a Trace and Girl Boss.

“I am inspired to be collaborating with my friends at FX,” said Harrison, who is repped by WME and attorney Patti Felker. “FX is a great entertainment company, always leading with quality and thoughtfulness. I’m proud that they have included Long Con and me in their plans. I’m looking forward to collaborating with creators at all stages of their careers from various disciplines. I love working with writers, other producers, directors, animators, finding talent, IP, etc. – you never know where the next great project is going to come from.”