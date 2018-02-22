Lionsgate is making some moves in the digital content space with their newly branded Studio L. The studio announced today their initial slate which includes three features set to bow this spring along with episodic projects in development.

The announcement was made by Studio L Executive Vice President Seth Laderman and the slate of projects is looking to hone in on millennials in partnership with leading brands and digital platforms as well as distinctive creative voices.

“In today’s fast-changing media landscape, Lionsgate is committed to creating and distributing various types of content for next generation audiences with some of the most exciting creative voices and innovative partners in our industry,” said Laderman. “The projects announced today signal our commitment to finding stand-out material, incubating new talent, and delivering authentic storytelling. We will also continue to cultivate and foster fresh opportunities with existing Lionsgate properties, all built around Studio L’s low-risk, high-reward distribution model.”

The slate includes the coming-of-age female-driven drama The Honor List featuring a cast that has prominent social media presence including Meghan Rienks (Freakish, Mr. Student Body President), Sasha Pieterse (Pretty Little Liars, Inherent Vice), Karrueche Tran (Claws, The Bay), and Arden Cho (Teen Wolf). Australian director Elissa Down (The Black Balloon, Confess) helms the film written by Marilyn Fu. The movie is also the debut release of newly-launched POPSUGAR Films, the film unit of the popular website POPSUGAR. The movie is set for a May 11 release date.

Studio L will also release Most Likely To Murder which is set to premiere at South by Southwest in March. The home-for-the-holidays noir-comedy stars The Mindy Project‘s Adam Pally, Golden Globe-winning Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Mad Men alum Vincent Kartheiser. The movie, which will be released May 1, comes from he writing-producing team of Dan Gregor who directs the film in his feature debut; and Doug Mand, who plays the supporting character, Duane.

Later this spring, Studio L will partner with new media network Brat to distribute their first full-length feature film, Chicken GIrls: The Movie, a feature film-scaled extension of the wildly popular YouTube sensation.

Other Studio L projects on the horizon include a second Blue Mountain State film, which follows the success of Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland, based on the popular Lionsgate television series. The studio is also developing a series based on the horror phenomenon The Blair Witch Project as well as the comedy hit Waiting which originally starred Ryan Reynolds and Anna Faris. Studio L is working on film production partnerships with BuzzFeed and The Onion.