Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions acquired U.S. rights to the Jesse Peretz-directed romantic comedy Juliet, Naked. Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke, and Chris O’Dowd star. A summer release is planned. The film is produced by Albert Berger & Ron Yerxa, Barry Mendel, Judd Apatow and Jeffrey Soros.

Juliet, Naked tells the story of Annie (Rose Byrne) who is stuck in a long-term relationship with Duncan (Chris O’Dowd) – a huge fan of obscure rock musician Tucker Crowe (Ethan Hawke). When the acoustic demo of Tucker’s hit record from 25 years ago surfaces, its release leads to a life-changing encounter with the elusive rocker himself. Film was adapted from the Nick Hornby novel.

UTA, and CAA negotiated the deal.