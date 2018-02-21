Lindsey Vonn upstaged her own Bronze-winning performance in Alpine skiing at the Winter Games last night, giving a tearful and poignant interview to NBC that praised her family, her late grandfather and reiterated the pride she felt in competing for her country.

On her helmet during the Games in South Korea, Vonn wore the D.K. initials of her grandfather, who died last November, and the emotion seemed to overwhelm her following her final Alpine run.

Watch the interview below.

“It’s been really hard for me not to get emotional for so many reasons especially for my grandfather,” Vonn said, adding through tears, “but I still think I made him proud. Our family never gives up….I’m really proud of this medal and I know he is too.”

On the topic of her final Alpine run, she said, “It’s sad, this is my last downhill, I wish I could keep going. I have so much fun, I love what I do…but my body can’t take another four years.”

Vonn also said she was “proud to compete” for her country, a reference perhaps to one of the more controversial elements of these Games. The skier became an internet target after she said she hoped to represent the U.S. well because “I don’t think that there are a lot of people currently in our government to do that.”

Social media brickbats followed Vonn throughout her Games, at one point drawing her comment, “I’m the most American person you will ever find. I’m from Minnesota, from farmland. My family are solid, wholesome people and I love my country and I love competing for my country. I’m so proud to be here representing the United States. It hurts me when people say that because it’s just not true.”

Later, Vonn said she wanted to focus on her performance, but that eventually she would “like to say a lot.”

Typical of the haters were tweets like this:

The two biggest loudmouth jerks on the US #Olympic team #AdamRippon &#LindseyVonn Won Zero personal medals

That's about right Shoulda kept their heads in the game instead of #virtuesignaling — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) February 18, 2018

Tweets like those prompted ESPN’s Julie Foudy to come to Vonn’s defense, whtich drew Vonn’s thanks:

I just spent last 20 min's reading thru tweets directed at @lindseyvonn. Sickened & disgusted once again by the lack of humanity that engulfs our country. She just raced her damn heart out & Trump supporters gloat/cheer/celebrate her inability to medal. Is this what we've become? — Julie Foudy (@JulieFoudy) February 17, 2018

It’s ok Julie. Not everyone has to like me but my family loves me and I sleep well at night. I work hard and try to be the best person I can be. If they don’t like me 🤷🏼‍♀️ their loss I guess… Thank you for the support🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/EaySJE7QAe — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 17, 2018

But after last night’s Bronze performance, Vonn found considerable support. A couple examples:

Congratulations, @lindseyvonn, on your Bronze Medal and a great Olympics. You’re a warrior and a true comeback kid. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/NhrH7YOnjS — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) February 21, 2018

I love @lindseyvonn ! Congrats on a great Olympics and your constant displays of humanity and grace. — Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) February 21, 2018

Bravo to you Lindsey. We are all proud of you. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) February 21, 2018

Here is Vonn’s post-ski interview on NBC: