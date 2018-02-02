Linda Carlson, a creative executive whose work ranged from the title sequences for Game of Thrones to Oscar-winning Netflix documentaries and television, has died. She passed away Jan. 27 of natural causes, according to ICM Partners. No age was given.

Carlson was the co-founder and creative visionary of Rock Paper Scissors, a52, Jax, and Elastic during her long career. Along with her husband and partner, Angus Wall, Carlson created a modern version of the classic interdisciplinary studio, with clients that included almost every major international brand and studio.

Carlson had the foresight to see that the work her husband was doing as the two-time Oscar-winning editor for David Fincher on such films as The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and The Social Network, as well as their Emmy-winning work creating title sequences for such HBO series as Game of Thrones and Carnivale, would create a natural extension into the feature film and television space.

Carlson and Wall became one of Netflix’s go-to producer teams on such critically acclaimed and award-winning documentaries as 13th, Five Came Back and the Oscar-nominated Icarus.

In 2017, Carlson and Wall signed an overall television (scripted and unscripted) deal with Paramount and Anonymous Content. The first project of that will be Margaret Atwood’s MadAddam, announced last week.

Carlson was born on Long Island and moved to California in her early years. Her mother was a writer on such television shows as The Flying Nun and Please Don’t Eat The Daisies,” while also writing copy for advertising agencies.

Survivors include her husband, Angus, and three sons, Christian, Jake, and Quinn. There is a memorial fund set up with Planned Parenthood under “Carlson Memorial.” The fund is specifically for sex education in the Los Angeles area, a passion for Carlson.