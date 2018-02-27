Brandon Mychal Smith (FX’s You’re the Worst) has been cast as the male lead in NBC comedy pilot Like Family, from Suzanne Martin, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills and Universal TV.

Written by Martin, Like Family centers on centers on Aubrey and Artie (Smith) who formed the tightest of sibling-like bonds growing up together in foster care, but are discovering that such closeness makes adulthood even more complicated.

Smith’s Artie seems tough, but it’s all surface. His soft spot is Aubrey and he is very protective of his “sister.” Terrified of being poor again, he always has a bunch of jobs going. Unlike Aubrey, he’s cautious about taking risks in life or in love. That’s where Aubrey steps in. Frequently.

Martin, Hayes and Milliner executive produce.

Smith has recurred as Sam on FXX’s You’re the Worst, which is heading into its fifth and final season. He also was a series regular on the NBC comedy series One Big Happy, voiced Michaelangelo on Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was most recently seen starring in the Netflix feature The Most Hated Woman in America. His film credits also include Dirty Grandpa and Get On Up. Smith is repped by Buchwald, Mainstay Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.