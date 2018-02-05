The first trailer for New Line Cinema’s college-centric Life of the Party has dropped, and it has Melissa McCarthy in all her alcohol-consuming, “cool mom” physical comedy glory.

Directed by McCarthy’s husband Ben Falcone and in the same vein as the 1986 Rodney Dangerfield classic Back to School, Life of the Party follows recently dumped housewife Deanna (McCarthy), who is looking for a new lease on life by going back to college — and it just so happens it’s the same college her daughter attends. Plunging headlong into the campus experience, the increasingly outspoken Deanna — now Dee Rock — embraces freedom, fun and frat boys on her own terms, finding her true self in a senior year no one ever expected.

The film also stars Gillian Jacobs, Maya Rudolph, Julie Bowen, Matt Walsh, Molly Gordon, Stephen Root, Jacki Weaver, Jessie Ennis, Adria Arjona, Debby Ryan and Jimmy O. Yang.

McCarthy and Falcone co-wrote the screenplay and produced through their production company On the Day. Chris Henchy also produced the film, with Toby Emmerich, Richard Brener, Michael Disco and David Siegel serving as executive producers.

Life of the Party is set to hit theaters May 11.