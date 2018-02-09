“Skate villain” hasn’t yet made it into the official lexicon of Olympic judges, and going Beyonce isn’t quite up there with the lutz, the axel or the salchow, but Leslie Jones is doing her best to bring a fresh eye – and vocabulary – to the Winter Games.

Jones, the Saturday Night Live cast member whose Olympic enthusiasm got her an official gig covering the Games for NBC, has been tweet-watching skaters and skiers from the States since Thursday, well before the Friday night opening ceremony. Some snowy weather in New York caused some flight delays Thursday, stranding Jones in Atlanta, but she’ll eventually make her way to PyeongChang for more commentary, athlete interviews and, of course, tweets.

So for a warm-up, here’s a sampling of Jones’ tweets so far. And just watch her make a star of Russian “skate villain” Mikhail Kolyada. “He’s not made for the next Terminator movie??”

“Their headsets are bedazzled! Now that’s diva!”

“Man, when he just throw your ass away, he just throw you away…”

When the relationship is just over ! pic.twitter.com/PySJdvGQWg — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

“Yo, France got a sister!”

Wish I could ice skate but I don’t want to die. pic.twitter.com/0OfQtjmHbW — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

“Rocky 7?”

Our next action movie villain y’all!!! pic.twitter.com/QPvdltBmnK — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

“For real I wore my hair like this for the BET Awards – look it up! Post it!

Yo real talk I wore my hair like this for the BET Awards!! Yo look it up and post it!! If you following! That shit would make me laugh so hard! pic.twitter.com/0beVUFqzXQ — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

“Johnny Weir, baby, lets talk about that f*cking jacket!”

Oh I’m living for that jacket Johnny!! pic.twitter.com/VLeQ3gq4PJ — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

“A greeter at Walmart”

Don’t like his shirt man pic.twitter.com/mnSc0VsS4q — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

“This is how I want my man to carry me into the bedroom.”

“This is how I jump into a real bad relationship, just give it all to me…”

“Skate villain…Jesus, are we in danger?”

He has a career in the movie business if he want pic.twitter.com/1uANfRg7Jh — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

“The ice is his bitch. Yep, the ice is his bitch”

“This is how I want to walk into the donut place”

He fell like a mf but I like this stance!! pic.twitter.com/paV5Uvz1yw — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

“Look at that! Did he do Beyonce?”